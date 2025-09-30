US partners with Uganda to introduce life-saving HIV prevention treatment in 2026

The US Department of State has announced a life-saving development to bring US-based Gilead Sciences’ breakthrough drug, lenacapavir, to Uganda.

Uganda is one of just ten high-burden HIV countries where the drug will be distributed through the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The US initiative, which will promote large-scale production and distribution of the medication and catalyze further global investment, has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives

In collaboration with the Ugandan Ministry of Health, the United States will introduce lenacapavir in 2026. Taken only twice a year, the drug provides a highly effective and convenient HIV prevention option for individuals at high risk of acquiring the virus. Clinical trials show that more than 99 percent of people on lenacapavir remained HIV negative.

This innovative medication marks a significant advancement in Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The US government and the Global Fund, of which the US is the largest donor, are co-funding an advanced market commitment to purchase lenacapavir for up to 2 million individuals by 2028 in countries with the highest HIV/AIDS epidemics.

Gilead has agreed to provide the drug at cost and to share its intellectual property with generic manufacturers who can produce it at scale, lowering prices to ensure sustainability by local governments.

US Ambassador William W. Popp said;

“This medicine is an excellent example of how American leadership drives innovation to save lives. Collaboration between an American company and researchers right here in Uganda led to a medical breakthrough to reduce new HIV infections in the communities that need it most. This exciting development will accelerate our progress toward ending HIV as a public health threat, building a healthier future for America, Uganda, and the world.”

The United States will work closely with the Government of Uganda to develop a rollout plan for the medication.