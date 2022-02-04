US pastor pleads guilty to sexually abusing minor 

Court. When contacted, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the office of the DPP, said their office committed the accused person to the High Court for trial but she was later released on bail. Photo | File

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Eric Tuininga, 44 of Milledgeville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places before Chief US District judge Marc T. Treadwell yesterday.

A former pastor from Georgia, United States, who was carrying out missionary work in Uganda, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl before a federal court.

