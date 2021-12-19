Prime

US pushes for tougher action on human rights violators

Police officers arrest a member of the campaign team of National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, in Jinja on November 18 last year. PHOTO/FILE

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The super power says it is committed to the use of what it describes as a “full range of tools” against the perpetuators in any part of the world.

Less than a fortnight after it sanctioned the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the US government has expressed readiness to take further action against all those accused of human rights violations and acts that impede the growth of democracy.

