US speaks on death of its citizen in Entebbe cell

The United States Embassy in Kampala says it is assisting the family of Eric Nkusi, an American national who died in a cell at Entebbe Central Police Station more than a week ago.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Entebbe on August 4, 2025. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time. We are providing consular assistance to the family,” the US Mission Uganda spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Asked about the circumstances surrounding Nkusi’s death, the spokesperson declined to disclose whether the embassy is involved in or aware of the progress of investigations. Nkusi, an American of Burundian origin, was arrested for allegedly overstaying in Uganda after his visa expired.

He died inside his cell about a week later. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said on Friday that investigations were still ongoing.

“Investigations are ongoing. I can’t comment further than that,” he said.

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Monitor last week, Nkusi began experiencing severe drug withdrawal symptoms while in custody and requested access to a substance, claiming his life would be in danger without it.

The sources allege that officers declined, advising him to wait until his return to the United States.

He was reportedly found dead in his cell the following day. Nkusi’s body was later taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a post-mortem examination.

Daily Monitor could not independently verify this account of events inside the police station. It also remains unclear whether the US Embassy is working jointly with Ugandan police or conducting separate inquiries into the death.

The whereabouts of Nkusi’s remains are also uncertain — whether they remain at the City Mortuary or have been handed over to his family has not been confirmed.

