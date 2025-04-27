US to continue funding Uganda’s public health – Ambassador Popp

The United States Ambassador to Uganda, William W Popp, has reaffirmed the American government's commitment to supporting public health in Uganda, despite allegations of funding cuts.

"The United States is committed to continuing to work with Uganda, with the Ministry of Health, its lab network, its healthcare workers, and all the other areas of public health and public safety," Mr Popp said.

He added that the US has dedicated over $8 million (about 29.3 billion) in assistance to Uganda, which was instrumental in helping the country end the recent Ebola virus outbreak.

"The United States is proud that all of this investment - of resources, expertise, and trust - has helped end this outbreak, save lives, and make both our countries better prepared for future health threats," he said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services will provide additional support for ongoing surveillance and prevention of future outbreaks, including a donation of 500 rapid detection test kits.

"This will help to prevent the spread of diseases, help increase our capabilities collectively to confront future outbreaks, and make everyone safer," Mr Popp said.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, declared an end to the Ebola outbreak, which claimed two lives and registered 14 cumulative cases.

"Having completed two full incubation cycles (42 days) since the last confirmed case was discharged on March 14th, 2025, and having recorded no new cases amidst sustained surveillance effort, I now officially declare the current Sudan Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Uganda to be over," she said.

Dr Aceng attributed the successful management of the outbreak to a robust health sector, sustained investment in surveillance response, infrastructure, and multisectoral coordination.

"This is Uganda's eighth Ebola outbreak, a reminder of our nation's resilience in the face of recurrent epidemics. This current outbreak has highlighted Uganda's increasing capacity to respond to health emergencies," she said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, congratulated the Ugandan government on its efforts to stop the virus. "Together, we can stop the epidemics in their tracks," he said.

Dr Aceng urged the population to remain vigilant and report any person presenting Ebola-like symptoms, while the Ministry of Health remains committed to supporting Ebola survivors through continuous monitoring and reintegration into their communities.



