US to roll out twice-yearly HIV prevention injection in high-burden countries

The US government has announced plans to purchase and distribute the newly approved HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, to two million people across 12 countries hardest hit by the epidemic.

In a statement shared with Daily Monitor by the US Embassy in Kampala on Monday, September 8, Uganda was named among the countries with the highest prevalence of HIV and therefore set to benefit from the rollout.

“The U.S. government is making a pre-market commitment to purchase the drug lenacapavir from Gilead Sciences, an American company. Lenacapavir is a new, extremely effective HIV prevention injection that only has to be taken twice a year,” the statement read.

According to the US Department of State, distribution will be led by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 8–12 high-burden countries starting in 2026. The priority will be to curb new infections, particularly among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

Lenacapavir was tested in Uganda and South Africa and has shown remarkable success in blocking HIV infection. Results from a large-scale clinical trial revealed that more than 99 percent of participants on the drug remained HIV negative.

Beyond its effectiveness, lenacapavir offers convenience, requiring only two clinic visits per year, thereby reducing both costs and logistical challenges in treatment delivery.

“The U.S. government and the Global Fund are co-funding this advanced market commitment to purchase lenacapavir for up to 2 million individuals by 2028,” the statement noted.

Gilead Sciences has agreed to supply the drug at cost and to share its intellectual property with generic manufacturers. This move will enable large-scale production and lower prices, paving the way for local governments to sustain future procurement.

While the exact number of doses earmarked for Uganda has not been disclosed, officials said PEPFAR will prioritize distribution based on countries’ HIV burden and their capacity to deliver the drug effectively.

Over the next few months, PEPFAR will work with recipient governments to develop rollout plans, with an emphasis on reaching pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.