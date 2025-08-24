US-Uganda ties warm on the back of immigration pressures

Uganda’s ties with Washington seem to be warming up, informed by immigration pressures the US government is facing to deal with illegal stays.

This week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone call with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, focusing on bilateral cooperation. It was significant as the first call to Uganda under the Donald Trump administration.

The two sides had had a frosty relationship since last year when Uganda passed an anti-gay law, forcing the US and Western partners to suspend aid to Uganda. But that was during the Joe Biden’s tenure.

Mr Biden introduced sanctions against several Ugandan leaders following the approval of anti-gay legislation. Trump has seemed to adopt a more American-first policy but has not punished countries abroad for violating rights per se.

According to Rubio’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the two discussed the new deal between the two countries on cooperation on migration as well as reciprocal trade, and commercial ties.

“The Secretary also thanked Uganda for providing a model of regional stability including its valuable contributions to peacekeeping in East Africa,” statement reads.

The conversation between President Museveni and Secretary Rubio comes after the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they will host some of the deportees from the US.

According to Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, they strike the deal to welcome part of deportees after the US agreed for cooperation in the examination of protection, which Uganda had requested.

“The Agreement is in respect of Third Country Nationals who may not be granted asylum in the United States but are reluctant to or may have concerns about returning to their countries of origin,” Mr Waswa said in a statement, adding that the deal is a temporary arrangement that comes with conditions.

Although it is not clear how many deportees will be landing in Uganda, Mr Waswa said that part of the conditions in the deal states that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted.

“Uganda also prefers that individuals from African countries shall be the ones transferred to Uganda. The two parties are working out the detailed modalities on how the agreement shall be implemented.”

The Ugandan government is yet to communicate on the kind of the camp where the deportees will be hosted to as well as the amenities that will be needed.

It remains unclear how the two countries will run the program, which is expected to cost millions.

The deportees are among thousands of illegal immigrants in the US, who are being targeted by President Donald Trump in the ongoing crackdown to end illegal and undocumented migration in the US.

US is seeking to reach an agreement with many countries to receive deportees who are currently being held in a detention prison.