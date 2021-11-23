US warns of possible terror attack in Ethiopia

  • The embassy urged its citizens to maintain vigilance and avoid crowded areas and areas frequented by foreigners.

The United States Embassy in Ethiopia has warned of a possible terrorist attack in Addis Ababa and in other parts of the country.

