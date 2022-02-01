USAID asks govt to prepare to take full charge of health sector financing

The USAID Mission Director, Richard Nelson stressing challenges in Uganda's health sector  during the launch of the 10-Year National Health Supply Chain Roadmap at Sheraton Kampala Hotel recently. 

By MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • A recent assessment of more than 1,700 health facilities found that 61 percent of them are not yet connected to the national electricity grid, and 73 percent do not have access to the internet.
  • Additionally, most health workers use their personal internet connections to transmit health facility data to the national databases, while 83 percent of these health facilities do not have designated supply chain staff in service. 

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has called on the government to start preparing to take full charge of health sector financing as they plan to end their support following the launch of a 10-year National Health Supply Chain Roadmap.

