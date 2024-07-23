USAID commits to funding local Ugandan communities directly

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reaffirmed its commitment to funding local communities in Uganda by channeling more funds directly through local organizations.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with local community organisations in Kampala on Monday, Acting USAID Uganda Mission Director Jonathan Cone said: "USAID's global goal is to direct at least 25 per cent of all funds through local organizations. In Uganda, I am proud to say that 30 per cent of our funding already is directly channeled to and managed by local organizations."

Mr Cone emphasised that USAID is changing its ways of working to make it easier for local groups to partner with them.

"We are using shorter applications and proposals and involving local stakeholders in co-creation of activities. These changes have made the processes faster and resulted in more awards."

However, local community organisations expressed concerns that the international humanitarian system is not designed to respect local organisations.

Gujan Veda, global secretary for the Movement for Community-Led Development (MLCD), said: "We are coming together as local organisations to make sure we shift policy and translate our different values into practice that will transform the system."

Some local organisations criticised USAID for making it difficult for them to access funding.

Mr Moses Bwire, Executive Director of Peer to Peer Uganda, said, "You are partnering with the same organisations, why do you keep calling for applications? Somehow your system has been built to frustrate local organisations."

Ms Molly Bella Akello, Executive Director of Fountain of Life Uganda, added: "USAID has made the application system difficult for local organisations to win bids. We have applied many times, but we have not won any awards, to the extent that some have given up on applying."