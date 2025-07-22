USAID departure leaves Anaka Hospital struggling with waste

The recent funding cuts and subsequent withdrawal by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have left Anaka General Hospital in Nwoya District struggling to manage medical waste, the Daily Monitor has learnt. At the weekend, Mr Jolly-Joe Lapat, the executive consultant and medical superintendent at the hospital, explained how the withdrawal of USAID support has paralysed waste disposal efforts. According to Mr Lapat, USAID’s departure led to the suspension of a project responsible for handling medical waste, leaving it uncollected for nearly seven months. “We have had two major environmental challenges. One is medical waste management; the other is the lack of running water within the hospital,” he said. “Previously, we were compiling waste on site because we could not transport it for disposal, and that became a very big problem,” he said.

The hospital had secured a USAID-funded programme that collected and disposed of its medical waste at a facility in Nakasongola. However, since US funding ceased in December last year, there has been no effective means of disposal. Construction of an incinerator at the hospital has also stalled after the contractor, Green Label Ltd, funded under the same programme, suspended works following USAID’s exit. “We have an incinerator that is incomplete. It was USAID that contracted Green Label Ltd to install it, but their contract was terminated. Within our hospital budget this quarter, we plan to finish the installation,” Mr Lapat said. He added that the waste accumulating at the hospital includes food remains, used medical items such as cannulas, gauze, and even human body parts. “Once the incinerator is operational, it will ease our burden of transporting waste to Nakasongola for incineration.

I am confident this issue will be resolved within this quarter,” he said. Mr Lapat also said for over eight years, the hospital’s key units, including theatres and wards, have lacked running water, severely hampering infection control. “We have water pumps, but connection issues have left major units without water. Patients and their caregivers are forced to fetch water in jerrycans, which is not ideal,” he said. Anaka General Hospital serves a catchment area covering five districts—Nwoya, Amuru, Pakwach, Oyam, and Omoro—handling 10,000 to 14,000 outpatients and admitting around 1,500 patients monthly. Relief effort At the weekend, relief came when the final batch of up to 20 tonnes of hazardous waste was removed from the hospital.

This intervention was carried out by the Petroleum Consortium—including the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), and TotalEnergies—during the Annual Joint Oil and Gas Sector World Environment Day celebrations in Nwoya District. The consortium transported the waste to Nakasongola for incineration and donated 27 garbage containers to Anaka Town Council to support waste management. They also undertook town cleaning, tree planting, and donated water tanks as part of their environmental conservation efforts. Ms Hannifa Lubega, the project manager at Albertine Waste Management Joint Venture, said the hospital clean-up was a “one-off” intervention.

“Unless we are contracted in future, this was done as part of our corporate social responsibility,” she said. Ms Jane Mbabazi Byaruhanga, the PAU’s manager of environment and social affairs, said the intervention followed a direct request from the hospital. “They asked for help with the water supply and medical waste. We now have water flowing at the hospital, and the accumulated waste has been safely disposed of,” she said. “As a sector, we will continue ensuring waste is managed to both national and international standards,” she added.

National problem

Mr Tony Achidria, the senior environment awareness officer at the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), acknowledged that many health facilities nationwide are struggling with waste management. “In northern Uganda, as elsewhere in the country, several medical facilities face challenges in disposing of waste proper ly. This often leads to environmental and public health risks, but we are working with lead agencies like the Ministry of Health and National Drug Authority to address the problem,” Mr Achidria said. Instances of improper disposal have caused soil and water contamination, with adverse effects on local communities and those living in urban centres or towns, he further said.



