Use govt money to get out of poverty, says minister

Following the 2024 national census data that showed 48 per cent of the people in Rubanda District survive on subsistence farming, finance state minister Henry Musasizi has called for maximum utilization of wealth generation funds released by government to change the status quo.

Musasizi, who doubles as the Rubanda East lawmaker was on Sunday presiding over a ceremony to celebrate 54 years of the existence of Kakore-Rugambwa Parish of Kabale Diocese.

“Rubanda District has so far received about Shs13 billion for the Parish Development Model (PDM), Shs900 million for the Youth Livelihood Program, Shs700 million for UWEP and Shs9760 million for Emyooga. All these government funds must be maximally utilized to transform our people from subsistence farming,” Musasizi noted.

The minister contributed 200 bags of cement in addition to Shs10 million towards completion of a commercial building expected to generate income for the parish.

Finance state minister Henry Musasizi leads the offertory procession during mass at a church in Kakore-Rugambwa Parish in Rubanda District on September 6, 2024. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

He asked farmers to apply mathematics in their agricultural practices to avoid making losses.

Further, Musasizi encouraged church leaders to engage in the four-acre model farming practice with a community training centre at Kakore Parish headquarters.

Still on Sunday, Musasizi revealed government plans of tarmacking the Hamurwa-Kerere-Kanungu-Ruhija Road to promote tourism as well as link farmers to market centers in a bid to spur development in the area.

Rubanda District Woman Member of Parliament Prossy Akampurira warned locals against early marriages. She contributed 400 bags of cement to support the establishment of the commercial house for the church and also pledged a contribution of Shs10 million to support the church women groups at the village level.

Kabale Diocese vicar general Msgr John Sunday Vianney led mass as parish council chairman Dr Augustine Kasyaba and parish priest Fr Deus Maniragaba revealed that they require about Shs600 million to complete the commercial building in mention.

The building is under construction along the Kabale-Kisoro Road in Hamurwa Town Council.

Earlier, Msgr Sunday warned married couples against promiscuity as he preached love and support each other.

“Promiscuity ruins family resources. Keep your marriage vows, love and support and forgive each other because that is what God requires from you since church marriage is a Godly sacrament,” he emphasized.