Use innovations to achieve quality health for all - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised the government to use innovation to achieve universal health coverage.

According to WHO, Universal Health coverage means all people have access to quality healthcare without any financial hardship.

“We need more innovators to come on board. Uganda has very key healthcare professionals. During the first WHO health innovations awards that attracted over 500 globally, Ugandans were the top three award winners, but if you look into large healthcare system, especially at district level, there is need to improve the skills,’’ the programme management officer at the World Health Organisation - Uganda, Dr Suraj Man Shrestha, said while addressing the media during the 4th Health Innovations Conference organised by the Infectious Diseases Institute in Kampala yesterday.

He said the country should learn a lesson from the Ebola and Covid-19 infection and prepare to be in position to fix cases as fast as possible.

“The government has been rolling out integrated disease surveillance, but there is need to do more. The sooner we pick up any disease, epidemic or pandemic potential, the faster we should be able to respond. Innovation is required at every level,” he added.

Dr Suraj said Uganda’s universal health coverage of about 53 percent is still low. This means the country is still far from reaching Uganda’s goal of providing at least 63 percent of its population with quality healthcare and financial protection by the year 2030.

Dr Andrew Kambugu, the director of the Infectious Diseases Institute, said all innovations should be people-centred.

“It is important for innovators to have a conversation with the people they are innovating for and to understand their issues better. Don’t go and lock yourself in a room and dream about a brilliant idea without involving people,” he said.

Dr Kambugu commended the government for providing Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund, saying the initiative was helping the higher institution to nurture innovators in different disciplines.

US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown said innovations such as artificial intelligence that are being embraced across the world are key in service delivery.

Mr Chris Lukolyo, the digital country lead of the United Nations Capital Development Fund said, since several innovators are constrained financially, there is a need for partners to examine the viability of the innovations and extend financial support to those with promising innovations.