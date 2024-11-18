Use leadership to guide God's people, Museveni tells Teso politicians

President Yoweri Museveni has challenged politicians to use their positions to guide people towards wealth creation through high-value enterprises.

Addressing stakeholders in Teso, where he is on a three-day visit to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM), Mr Museveni emphasised that leaders have a responsibility to better people's lives.

"God does not want to give you a chance and you don't use it for his people," Museveni said, reflecting on past mistakes. He noted that what he is doing today should have been done in the 1960s, but expressed pride in the progress made through initiatives like the 4-acre model farm.

The 4-acre model farm promotes intensive agriculture and high-value enterprises. Joseph Ijala, a successful farmer, exemplifies this progress. After attending Museveni's 2011 wealth creation rally, Ijala transformed from a taxi driver to a thriving entrepreneur, earning over 600 million shillings annually.

Ijala's farm boasts 10,000 layers, 30 dairy cows, and a poultry unit. He started with a couple of local chickens, which gave him capital to buy 500 layers. From the proceeds of the eggs, he bought dairy cows that have multiplied to over 30 and give him over 310 liters of milk daily.

Museveni encouraged the people of Teso to explore fish farming and recommended enterprises with high global demand, such as coffee, fruits, and pasture. "You must recommend a good enterprise for the people; it must be of high value," he explained.

The president also urged the people to utilize their backyards effectively. "In the backyard, you should have poultry for eggs, piggery," he said. Museveni likened himself to the Good Sower, saying the work of the NRM is the story of the Sower.

Museveni was impressed by Ijala's success and pledged support to him. He handed Ijala 12 million shillings to buy additional cows and promised a 150 million shillings yoghurt-making machine.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among appealed to Museveni to establish an animal breeding center in Teso. This would ensure farmers have access to improved breeds and higher incomes. She also requested increased funding for cattle compensation, from 30 billion to 50 billion shillings.

Museveni's visit aims to promote wealth creation and economic growth in Teso. Tomorrow, he will commission the presidential industrial hub and meet with technocrats and opinion leaders from across Teso in Kumi district on matters of wealth creation.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is a key initiative in promoting economic growth and wealth creation. By empowering local communities and promoting high-value enterprises, the PDM seeks to lift people out of poverty and create sustainable economic growth.