USE schools warned against withholding students’ results over fees

Local leaders in Buyende District have issued a stern warning to school heads in Universal Secondary schools (USE) against withholding results of candidates with outstanding school fees balances when they are released next year.

The warning comes on the heels of an incident where 30 senior six candidates of Buyende Seed Secondary School-Namusita were initially barred from sitting their exams due to unpaid extra school fees charges.

Retired Major Betty Akello Otekat, Buyende Resident District Commissioner, intervened, allowing the candidates to take their exams.

She emphasised that government schools should not withhold results under the guise of fees defaulters, as these students are government-funded under USE. "Charging extra fees is sabotaging government efforts to provide education to underprivileged students," she said. "Whoever is doing it should stop it".

Major Otekat highlighted that illegal school charges drive school dropouts, jeopardising the future prospects of students from poor families. She noted that schools collude with school bodies to charge extra fees for meals and salaries of non-payroll teachers.

"Can you account for the termly Shs50m government grant through USE? This grant can also cover meals instead of charging illegal fees," she said.

Despite warnings from the President and Ministry of Education officials, most government schools continue to charge extra fees for meals, teacher salaries, and utilities. Mr Julius Tamale, head teacher of Buyende Seed Secondary School, justified the extra fees, saying, "We charge extra fees for meals because students cannot study on an empty stomach."

He appealed to the government to increase the capitation grant, stating it was insufficient.