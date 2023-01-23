Use skills to uplift people, says US envoy

The United States Ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie E Brown, has urged all beneficiaries of the US exchange programmes to capitalise on the skills and depth of knowledge attained to transform communities across the country.

In her message delivered at the inaugural US Mission Alumni Impact Awards Gala convened in Kampala on Saturday evening, Ambassador Natalie implored the alumni community comprised of more than 47,000 Ugandans to be exemplary in the drive for change in the country.

“We invest in these programmes to bring our countries closer together. We hope that by connecting you to Americans and American-style training through our exchanges, you will have the opportunity to share [knowledge and skills] with the people you meet,” Ambassador Natalie said.

As a means of pushing for full realisation of their targets, the alumni were advised to exploit strength vested in teamwork through their networks built overtime. Ambassador Natalie lauded the alumni community for cohesion and collaborative work for development as well their undying thirst for betterment of Uganda, East African and the world.

As an example, the she credited the alumni for having contributed towards the successful implementation of some of the vaccination drives in the country.

“As an example, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the more successful vaccination drives was because alumni at KCCA proposed we hold it there and then worked hard to make it happen,” Ambassador Natalie said.

With representatives drawn from a wide pool of cohorts, the gala was purposely convened to honour the impact of the US exchange programme alumni during the celebration of the 60 years of the US-Uganda relationship.

Awards

The American government through its mission in Uganda awarded the alumni; Mr Raymond Musiima (Booster Award), Ms Florence Kuteesa (Public Sector), Mr Hakiza Ronald (Business and Entrepreneurship), Ms Victo Nalule (Civic Leadership), Engineer Bainomugisha (Innovation and Information and Communication Technology), and Outstanding Leader in the Almuni Community award to Mr Moses Obbi.

The others were Mr Omia Razak (Agriculture), Richard Kayira (Media and journalism), Fred Mutebi (Creative Arts), Nakimuli Mpungu (Health), Elizabeth Rwabu (Education), and Mercy Musingo (Young Alum).