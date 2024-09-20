Use social media to advocate for climate change action

Following the ongoing effects of climate change in the country, young people have been urged to use the power of social media to advocate for climate friendly action.

Ms Sheila Apiny, Action Aid Uganda's Programme Coordinator for the Northern Region, emphasized that online platforms have become crtical tools for climate activism.

She encouraged the use of social media, blogs and websites to reach a global audience and raise awareness about climate change.

"Behind every climate injustice, there are statistics. There is always someone affected by the actions or inactions of those responsible for the production of fossil fuels," Apiny observed during the Climate Justice Week for Action training in Apac District on September 18.

She highlighted need for a fair and just transition, noting that climate change affects everyone.

Apiny also warned that “if action is not taken now, we are heading for a crisis in the near future.”

Esther Faith Apadet, a student at Cavendish University in Uganda, expressed concern that some lawmakers and policy implementers do not fully understand the complexities of climate change.

"If we look at the issue of 'Kavera' (polyethylene bags), they drafted a good law prohibiting the production of bags above 30 microns. However, they did not grasp the full gravity and impact of the law. Despite the ban, we still see production of these bags because the law enforcers do not understand the consequences," Apadet noted.

Uganda has several laws and policies that prohibit the use and production of polythene bags below 30 microns, including the National Environment Act, 2019, under Section 76 (1), which bans the importation, export, local manufacture, use, or re-use of plastic carrier bags made of polymers of polythene or polypropylene below 30 microns.

However, the government has been reluctant in enforcing these laws, and the production and use of the same banned polythene bags continues. Apadet attributed this to a lack of political will to protect and conserve the environment.

"If you're dealing with the environment, bring environmentalists on board. Have discussions with them. If you're talking about emissions, engage with the direct stakeholders who work in this field," she advised.

Apadet is also concerned that government has promoted a norm of responding to postmortem by offering money to people that have been affected by effects of climate change yet the same money could be used to stop the calamity before it happens.