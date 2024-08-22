Use your songs to deliver NRM message - Museveni tells musicians 

President Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday asked musicians in Uganda to use their songs to spread the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) message of wealth creation and avoid politics of identity based on tribe and religion.

This, Mr Museveni said, will help to intensify the government's efforts to alleviate poverty and uplift the livelihoods of the citizens.

According to a statement from the president’s press team, Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 further urged the over 100 musicians who met him at State House, Entebbe to be patriotic and always compose constructive songs that contribute to the development of the country.

The meeting organised by the Commissioner of Patriotism in Office of the President, Ms Hellen Seku was attended by notable musicians such as Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool and Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone led by the Uganda Musicians Federation president, Edrisa Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo who was also appointed senior presidential adviser on creatives.

During the meeting, Mr Museveni reiterated the government’s support towards the music industry before directing Ms Seku to organise patriotism and ideological training for musicians before the end of this year.

Mr Museveni urged the musicians to advocate for politics of interest which is “very crucial in the prosperity of the nation.”

Kenzo asked Mr Museveni to expedite the process of passing the copyright law which he said would protect their artistic intellectual works.

During the meeting that was also attended by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi and the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, among others, the musicians pledged to support all government programmes to ensure socioeconomic transformation in Uganda.

