USMID projects extended to Greater Kampala to beat congestion

The Ministry of Kampala Affairs has started implementing the masterplan for the development of roads and facilities to decongest the Greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

In an interview yesterday, Ms Monica Edemachu Ejua, the undersecretary Ministry of Kampala affairs, said they are holding a national seminar from July 11 and 12 to sensitise stakeholders about the project which entails construction of roads, drainages, workspaces such as markets, and skilling centres for youths in KCCA, Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono, Kira Municipality, Wakiso district, Nansana Municipality, Entebbe Municipality and Makindye Ssabagabo in an effort to decongest Kampala.

The latest initiative follows the success stories which have been registered in the World Bank funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme.

“We are using the north, south, east and west approach to reduce traffic jam on the highways following World Bank studies, which shows that 24,000 man hours are lost every day due to time spent on traffic jam,” she said.

She further explained that all the projects are at design stage and very soon, they will be advertising them to get contractors. President is expected to launch the projects on the third week of this month.

Ms Ejua added that their flagship projects include the construction of Mbogo and Cyprian Kizito Roads (9.0km) Kungu-Bivanju Road and several other roads in Mukono Town to divert traffic that affects Kampala.

Mr Isaac Mutenyo, the project coordinator USMID, said the Ministry of Finance, Cabinet, Parliament and World Bank have all approved the new projects following the success stories registered in the 10 cities, 22 municipalities and 12 refugee host districts where USMID activities have been running until its closure on June 30.

Local contractors