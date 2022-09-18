UTB in new strategy to boost tourism

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has embarked on a strategy to tap into various African markets in a bid to grow the country’s tourism sector.

Early this year, UTB hired Pollant LLT, a market destination representative to sell Uganda’s tourism in five countries Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa.

“In the past it has been Kenyans getting information through other sources but now we are making a move to deal with tour operators who would be able to help us more,” UTB CEO Ms Lilly Ajarova told journalists at a briefing in Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Saturday.

According to Ms Ajarova, the new approach that also involves a familiarization trip will lead to development of attractive tourism packages that will benefit both destinations in terms of business.

“The strategies are aimed at realigning Uganda as the ideal tourist destination in the world and this requires aggressive marketing of the country,”” she observed.

She added: “The familiarization trip is designed to give the Kenyan trade partners the opportunity to explore Uganda. The trip presents a first-hand feel of the unique attractions and cultural experience by the trade teams which will better appreciate the products offered.”

Further, UTB has now divided the globe into four markets including the domestic one in Uganda, the East African Community, the rest of Africa and the international markets.

“Uganda is indeed one of the most unique natural, cultural and historical attractions in Africa and the world. However, infrastructure, marketing and corporate social responsibility need to be fine-tuned,” said Ms Yvonne Nyokabi Muteru, a senior sales officer at a safari.

Mr Eliud Oyalo, the Managing Director for Imagine Africa Safaris in Kenya advised Ugandan journalists to expose their country’s tourist attractions.