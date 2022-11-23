UTB roots for promotion of food tourism

Officials at the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities say they are making activations and supporting efforts that promote food tourism across the country.

Speaking to this reporter on Tuesday, the UTB Spokesperson, Mr Gessa Simplicious said they are interested in marketing Uganda as a food hub and making sure that food tourism is promoted since every region in the country has a special package of food that can attract visitors.

“UTB is taking keen focus and interest in ensuring that Uganda attracts people who are also interested in food because we have a lot of diversity. Every region has a very competitive edge when it comes to cultural foods that people consume. We are marketing Uganda as a food hub and that’s why we support programs like the Rolex initiative which brings people basically to enjoy it,” he said.

Mr Gessa explained that they (UTB) are trying to take advantage of the available selling points in the sector through liaising with the private sector so that food tourism which is also known as culinary tourism can be included in brand management.

“Uganda is one of the few diverse countries in the world that are so rich in diversity. It tells you about the many selling points that we have and food is one of those strong aspects,” he said.

Basing on their mandate which rotates around promoting and marketing destination Uganda across the region and internationally, Mr Gessa said that UTB is capitalizing on using food festivals to encourage domestic tourism, which when supported will supplement the marketing of Uganda.