UTB to hire foreign trainers to ensure quality services in tourism

The government through Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is to bring foreign trainers to help those dealing in tourism acquire the necessary skills on how to handle tourists.

This was revealed by the CEO of UTB, Ms Lilly Ajarova, during a four-day media retreat at Murchison Falls National Park under the ‘Explore Uganda, the Pearl of African Campaign’.

“Ministry of Tourism is looking at getting an international collaboration with hospitality institutions in Europe so that we can build more capacity for our trainers as well,” she said.

“There’s a need to carry out capacity building among key players in the tourism sector if Uganda is to have a competitive destination. There must be essential requirements being set across with anybody in the tourism sector to make sure that the basics are catered for,” Ms Ajarova added.

According to the Chief Tourist Guide at Tilenga Safari Lodge, Mr Nyombi Thembo, people must be trained to know the aspects that will bring cultural shocks because most of the business models are based on international travelers.

“It's a good initiative because there is a gap in the hospitality value chain beginning from the attraction up to the bed. We must give them a positive experience and this one must start from the guide to drivers and chefs among others,” he said.