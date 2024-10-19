UTB, TotalEnergies team up to market Uganda

Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and TotalEnergies EP Uganda have launched a groundbreaking mobile app, "Explore Uganda App," to promote Uganda's stunning destinations and enhance the travel experience.

"The launch of this app is a bold step forward in how we engage with the modern traveler," said Ms Lilly Ajarova, CEO of UTB. "Our goal is simple: to put Uganda at the forefront of global tourism, leveraging technology to make our breathtaking landscape, biodiversity, rich culture, and unique experiences accessible to all."

The app is an invitation to the world to explore Uganda like never before, offering an interactive way to experience the country's beauty and diversity.

State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, commended UTB and TotalEnergies EP Uganda for their innovative idea. "The amount of money generated from tourism through digitisation is about $600 billion. While Uganda's contribution is minimal, this launch is just the beginning."

Ms Pauline MacRonald, Biodiversity Director at TotalEnergies EP Uganda, expressed pride in supporting the app's launch. "We hope this app will bring destination Uganda to life in the digital space, creating a new way to attract visitors."

The app provides an online 'one-stop shop' for information on attractions, parks, reserves, tour operators, accommodation, restaurants, events, maps, and guides.

UTB Board Chairperson, Ms Pearl Kakooza, praised TotalEnergies' commitment to supporting Uganda's tourism sector. "This app underscores the importance of digital transformation in Uganda's tourism development, representing a milestone in our journey towards positioning Uganda as a premier destination."

With the "Explore Uganda App," Uganda is poised to take its rightful place on the global tourism stage, offering an unforgettable experience for visitors.

"The problem with the app is that it leaves a trail of evidence, so if you launch it and there are no downloads, it will not be good," cautioned Minister Bahinduka.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda is committed to developing Uganda's tourism sector, which will play a pivotal role in diversifying the economy and creating long-lasting socio-economic value.

The app is part of a larger tourism development program, including a tourist track upgrade program in Murchison Falls National Park. This long-term initiative aims to enhance the tourist experience.