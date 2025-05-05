UVTAB warns of tough penalties as 50,000 candidates sit TVET exams 

As technical and vocational assessment commences today, the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) leadership has tasked candidates to desist from examination malpractice.

A total of 53,770 candidates registered for the May/ June assessment, which is expected to run between May and June 6, 2025, at 478 centres across the country.

According to UVTAB's executive secretary, Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, the Board will conduct both formal and informal assessments for different categories of programmes.

Formal assessment shall include national certificate, diploma and higher diploma programmes, while informal assessment includes the modular programmes, workers’ pass and occupational levels (I and II).

Out of the 53,770 candidates, 13,000 candidates will undergo informal assessment, which is being conducted for the first time, and assessment will commence on May 7.

Mr Oyesigye directed heads of assessment centres to work with UVTAB' field staff for a smooth conduct of assessment, noting that any offence committed by candidates will attract severe penalties.

"Those who will engage in malpractices risk being discontinued from the program or face imprisonment, among other penalties stipulated in the Technical and Vocational Trading Education (TVET) Act No 3 of 2025, sections 101 - 108," Mr Oyesigye explained.

He urged the assessment centre heads to display on notice boards the offences and penalties for malpractices, to create awareness among candidates.

Examination malpractice remains a huge challenge that Uganda's examination boards, including Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), continue to grapple with.

Every year, the Uneb withholds or cancels the results of some candidates over examination malpractice.

Mr Oyesigye noted that candidates who opt for malpractice are a danger to society, since they will hardly deliver services to the set standards.

"How can a person who was engaged in malpractice construct a better house?" he wondered.

Several Ugandans have in the past years lost their lives after buildings reportedly under the watch of unqualified professionals collapsed and buried workers alive

Inclusive technical and vocational education.

Mr Wilfred Nahamya Karukuza, UVTAB's Executive Secretary in charge of assessment management, said of the 53,770 candidates, 111 of them have special needs.

Mr Nahamya said the number of candidates pursuing vocational and technical courses had increased over the years.

"Whereas the number might look small, it has been increasing. Some years back, the number was very small because we lacked support personnel and equipment. We now have support personnel who can help students with mental challenges, hearing impairments, physical disability, among others," he said.

He also noted that the proposed technical and vocational curriculum reviews would consider the needs of learners with special needs.

To ensure the smooth conduct of assessment, in accordance with the TVET law and assessment guidelines, UVTAB conducted a briefing of a total of 174 Area Coordinators across the country.

UVTAB, formerly Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB)

is a newly established national Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) assessment body established by the TVET Act No. 3 of 2025, which recently merged UBTEB and the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).