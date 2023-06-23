UWA, AWF in drive to protect endangered wildlife animals

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has renewed partnership with Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to protect animal species that are at the verge of extinction.

“We are going to carry out activities such as wildlife census, African Apes Initiative and participation in species management as a measure to conserve African apes,” the AWF chief executive officer, Mr Kaddu Sebunya said Thursday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support Uganda so that it can continue protecting endangered and common species, especially great apes within Uganda and its transboundary landscapes.

He reiterated AWF’s commitment to provide technical assistance to UWA in the sustainable management of and conservation of Kidepo National Park, Murchison Falls National Park, Queen Elizabeth National Park and their peripheries, as well as increased support of the Canines for conservation programme at Entebbe International Airport.

“The MOU gives us the mandate to continue to provide technical support and provide capacity building to UWA staff to enhance their skills in conservation and species management,” Mr Sebunya said.

UWA executive director, Mr Sam Mwandha, said they would continue to promote the preservation of diversity in the country and will offer any assistance required to enable the organization to accomplish its strategic vision and conservation of wildlife.