UWA deploys drones to protect wildlife

Criminals and poachers in communities surrounding the Kidepo Valley Conservation Area in Karenga District and South Sudan continue to target its key endangered animal species.

The impact of poaching from the Indigenous Karimojong community and armed poachers who cross over from South Sudan to raid the park has increasingly borne pressure on the park’s beasts. For example, while armed South Sudanese raid the park and target cheetahs, leopards, lions, zebra, giraffes and buffaloes, the Indigenous communities look out for antelopes, hunting dogs, elephants and ostriches.

The South Sudanese look for lions, leopards, and cheetahs to extract some of their body parts like the manes, canine teeth, and claws, which they believe make them powerful and authoritative while the indigenous look out for the hunting dogs, elephants, ostriches, lions and leopards, whose body parts they extract and eat such as testicles as an aphrodisiac. Due to poaching, Kidepo Valley National Game Park lost most of its lions between 2021 and 2023. In 2023, it lost more than five lions. In the case of particular lions, only their carcasses could be discovered, implying that they were killed purposely to extract specific body parts like claws, tail, mane, and testicles.

The poachers mostly used weapons like wires, the metallic wheel traps, which are the most dangerous ones, and they could get any type of animal, but of course, most of the animals being hunted are from the smallest to the biggest. Kidepo Valley National Park is located in Kaabong District, in the northeastern corner of Uganda and borders Biira in South Sudan from the north-western where South Sudan’s Kidepo Game Reserve sits.

It was gazetted as a game reserve by the British colonial government in 1958 to protect wild animals from hunters and currently has a profusion of big game and hosts more than 77 mammal species according to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). Of the poached beasts, others are eaten as food while body parts of others are trafficked and sold outside the country, sources told the Monitor.

Given the terrain and climate patterns of southern South Sudan, characterised by semi-arid and arid environments, it is established that food production in the area neighbouring the park is low, forcing communities to raid the park (wild animals) in search of food. UWA recently learnt that while they initially thought the ostriches were being hunted for food, a new market for oil extracted from its born marrow is fuelling poaching. Whereas the meat from the ostriches is turned for human consumption, dealers from Asian countries have now deployed agents in South Sudan to search for oil in the bird’s bone marrow. Besides the ostrich oil, the dealers also target the park’s few remaining pangolins, an herbivore species marked by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to be among the most endangered species.

Kidepo park official speaks out

However, Mr Richard Muhabwe, the chief warden for Kidepo Valley Conservation Area, said he and his team have thought ahead of the poachers and introduced the drone technology since late 2023 to scout and protect endangered wildlife species at Kidepo park.

“We now secure drones that monitor wildlife movement, you can use them for surveillance of wildlife and locate illegal activities like poaching, and they tell us the hotspots by showing images of incoming poachers. It can also alert us of fires (monitoring),” Mr Muhabwe stated. According to him, the system uses specially designed software integrated with maps and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) that gives the real-time location of incidents of poaching and also encroachment. It is also established that the new system is used to monitor the movement patterns of problem animals such as elephants, buffaloes, etc. that cross into neighbouring communities to cause havoc but also monitor the animals against ill-health.

“Using the software, we command the drones to fly into some areas because it also works in maps and GIS, the Geographical Information System, and Google. So you can command it to go to a certain area and it goes, it scans there because it has cameras, it scans to tell you what is on the ground and you can get an output from it in terms of photographs and video clips.”

Once there are illegal activities, the drones display to the rangers the kind of game animals that are ranging in that area including identification of wildfires that are set up and other forms of strange vegetation (weeds). While the drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that offer continuous surveillance of massive expanses of land and wildlife, some have the capacity to detect heat signatures at night to identify intruders and poachers, even under thick foliage, at night, or during heavy rainfall. They are also said to be built with night vision technology that quickly differentiates between human and animal movements and automatically identifies and tracks illegal activities.

According to UWA, some drones operate both during the day and night including those that do surveillance during the day and those that detect suspected poachers in the night or those that can identify areas where the elephants have strayed in people's gardens. Sources said by August 2024, the park’s lions were 22 down from 54 lions five years ago.

Mr Muhabwe said the numbers “have stagnated and gone on a decreasing trend but we are working around that we want to introduce a bunch of lions because lions are key spices at Kidepo”. Sources added that South Sudanese raiders armed with guns, sneak into the park to poach animals through porous and isolated parts while armed to the teeth and outnumber the few UWA rangers. Besides poaching, Mr Muhabwe said they are still grappling with the challenge of human-wildlife conflict where wild animals stray into communities, kill people, or damage properties while they are also killed in the process.

“The animals stray into areas as far as Abim, Kabong Kotido, Agago, Kitgum, and in those areas they ravage people’s crops much as we have the law to compensate people’s crop losses injuries and death is still a challenge as we are trying to handle,” he said. Last year, the conservation area got overwhelmed with human-wildlife conflict cases, for example, the elephants became relentless in the areas of Abim, and Agago, raiding the communities in those areas until they were forcefully driven back.

However, Mr Muhabwe is relieved that drones have not only saved the animals from poachers but have also helped in identifying human-wildlife conflict incidents. He cited the Karenga Community Wildlife Conservation Area of Kidepo. “We used them and we are studying whether they can easily be able to chase the elephants, you know when they are flying, and the buzzing sound can also scare elephants away from people's gardens like it has been used in the areas of Queen Elizabeth National Park. Once the operation team retrieves the photos and videos, they can learn more and devise proactive strategies on how to approach those aspects. “The organisation (UWA) intends to equip us with more drones because we are going digital and they are very effective.

They can also scan in areas of human-wildlife conflicts, see the damages or crop damages and you can also know where the problem animals are ranging so that you send their rangers to chase the animals back away from people so that you reduce the human-wildlife conflict,” Mr Muhabwe explained. It is established that in each of the game parks including Kidepo, Lake Mburo, Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth, Nakibale, Bwindi, there is at least a drone, with Kidepo taking the biggest numbers at approximately 8.

In an interview, Mr Bashir Hangi, the UWA spokesperson, declined to reveal where the drones are deployed in the different national parks and other wildlife conservation facilities to avoid sabotage by the poachers and criminal gangs that target wildlife. “Where we have deployed the drones is kept secret by the command, we don’t say that out but we fly them to any areas of the park both during day and night time to enforce our current drive of zero tolerance to poaching,” Mr Hangi said. Since the drones are flown to any areas of a particular irrespective of the time, it has now helped UWA to solve its previously rampant puzzle of inadequate manpower. Mr Hangi added that the drones enable them to have a bird’s eye view of the park and be able to detect and deter any illegal activities including poaching, encroachment like charcoal burning and farming. “We are using modern technologies plus the conventional ways of protecting our wildlife resources, we have enhanced our capability to protect the wildlife resources that we are entrusted with, those drones don't work in isolation and our personnel continue to foot patrol day and night,” he noted.

Kidepo park stats

Today, the most watched animals at the park range from buffalos whose numbers can be found in herds of at least 500 individuals, making the biggest number in Africa), then lions (at least 95 percent of visitors can spot a lion at any given drive), leopards, ostriches, and cheetahs. According to the Ministry of Tourism’s 2023 Tourism Satellite Account report, in 2019, inbound visitors to Uganda spent over Shs4.58 trillion on tourism services while domestic tourists spent approximately Shs2.97 trillion. Last financial year, Kidepo Valley National Game Park generated Shs1.6 billion in revenues from visiting tourists with the number of tourists significantly increasing from 10,000 and 13,000 tourists in the past two years. The Uganda Wildlife Act, 2019, prescribes a maximum fine of Shs20 billion or life imprisonment, or both for an offence related to a wildlife species classified as extinct in the wild, or endangered.



