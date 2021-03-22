UWA extends national park  entry fee discounts to June

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has extended the discount on fees for park entrance, birding, gorilla, and chimpanzee permits to end of June to promote visits to the national parks.

The initial promotion started in December 2020 was scheduled to end this month.

The extension, officials from UWA and tourism sector say, was occasioned by low tourist visits to the game parks due to the global lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We make reference to our letter dated November 27, 2020 offering promotional prices on park entrance, birding and gorilla permits from December 2020 to date. We have reviewed the performance progress, so far and have agreed to extend this promotion from March to June 2021,” Mr Sam Mawanda, the UWA executive director, said.

Mr Mawanda says the promotional rates offer 50 per cent discount on park entrance and birding fees each to all national parks and wildlife reserves across the country.

The normal park entrance fees for foreign non-residents stands at $40 (Shs146,000), while foreign residents pay $30 (Shs110,104).

Those from the East African region pay Shs20,000 for aduts, pupils and students, who visit in groups, pay Shs3,000 each, and wildlife clubs pay Shs2,000 for category A national parks.

The national parks in this category include Murchison Falls, Kidepo Valley, Queen Elizabeth, Bwindi Impenetrable, Mgahinga Gorilla, Kibaale, and Lake Mburo.

Gorilla and chimpanzee fees have also been slashed by about half. According to the promotional rates, East African citizens will pay Shs150,000, foreign residents pay $300 (Shs1.1m), while foreign non-residents will pay $400 (Shs1.5m), down from Shs250,000, $600 (Shs2.2m) and $700 (2.5m), respectively.

East African citizens pay Shs100,000 for chimpanzee permits, foreign residents pay $100 (Shs366,715), while foreign non- residents pay $150 (Shs550,073) down from Shs150,000, $150 (Shs550,073) and $200 (Shs733,432) for nationals, foreign residents and foreign non-residents.

“The reduction on gorilla and chimpanzee fees will only apply to new purchases between April 1and June 30 and not on reschedules of already deposited on permits ,” Mr Mawanda said.

Mr John Gesa Simplicious, the UWA spokesperson, said the extension is meant to promote domestic tourism and give chance to more Ugandans to visit the parks.