UWA gets new laboratory to diagnose animal diseases

UWA official shows the laboratory equpment to Minister Tom Butime and US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown. Photo |  Enid Ninsiima

By  Enid Ninsiima

What you need to know:

  • The well-furnished and equipped laboratory was constructed at a tune of Shs2 billion with funding from the United States of America under the Risk Reduction Agency.

Following the increased cases of zoonotic diseases among the wildlife and humans along Queen Elizabeth national park, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has established a modern biosafety laboratory level II (BSL2) at Mweya in Kasese to enable it to handle emerging infectious diseases in Uganda.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.