UWA given two weeks ultimatum to restrain stray animals

A section of local leaders in Agago District have given the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) a two-week’s ultimatum to restrain their animals (Elephants and Buffalos) from escaping from Kidepo National Park and straying into residents’ farms.

Led by Agago MP, David Lagen Atuka, the residents threatened to mobilise and hunt the animals down.

The disgruntled leaders say the laxity of UWA officials has enabled the animals to escape from the park and raid farms in especially Lacekoto –Pida Village in Adilang Sub- County.

“I give the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities and UWA only two weeks to come and assess the problem on ground because here is doubly challenge of the Karamojong raids and now animal challenges to the people hence we shall be forced to protect our gardens,” Mr Lagen said while meeting local leaders and his fellow legislators sitting on the Acholi Parliamentary group in Lacekoto village.

In response to these threats, UWA spokesperson Bashir Hangi asked the leaders to desist from taking actions which will be regrettable.

“We are aware of the problem and have sensitized communities to always report in time so that our officers can intervene to prevent these animals from causing more harm,” he said.

Omoro Woman MP Catherine Lamwka who doubles as the deputy Chairperson of Tourism, Trade and Industry Committee of parliament said her committee recently had an engagement with UWA and they advised them to fast-track the fencing of the national parks with electric fences especially in areas where animals disrupt the farming.

Hangi in response to this said, “We are building fences to prevent this problem and have so far built fences in Murchison, Queen Elizabeth and its Kidepo next. So, residents should work with us because we even have UWA scouts in their localities who are helping in this.”

The meeting was also attended by Chua East MP Magret Lamwaka, Agago Deputy RDC Susan Akot, village and sub county leaders.