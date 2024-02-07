UWA increases gorilla, chimpanzee tracking fees

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has increased tracking fees for gorillas from $700 (Shs2.7m) to $800 (Shs3.1m) and for chimpanzees from $200 (Shs762,000) to $250 (Shs953,000).

Mr Sam Mwandha, the executive director of UWA, in a January 17, 2024 letter, notified the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) that the increase in tracking charges has been forced by a review of the conservation tariff.



Charges for gorilla and chimpanzee tracking for local tourists, however, remain unchanged.



While the January 17 letter said the new tariffs would take effect on July 1, this year, the tour operators said the new tariff had come into force on January 23, only a day after they received the letter on January 22.



The tour operators have said this move has thrown the industry into disarray. They said by January 23, all purchases of permits whose tracking dates fall after July 1 are now being charged at the new rates.

The operators also said July is their peak season and that all negotiations with overseas agents had been completed basing on the old rates.



A tour operator, who asked for anonymity, said, “We marketed these tracking permits using the old rates but we are now being told to sell them at the new rates. Who is going to pay the extra $100 (Shs381,00)? What are we supposed to tell the agents that have already contracted us at $700 only to be told that they will now pay $800?”



The tour operators are now worried of possible legal battles with their overseas agents and subsequent losses that now threaten the health of the industry.



“We have not yet recovered from Covid-19, the effects of the Homosexuality Bill [Anti Homosexuality Act], and we carry the full responsibility of marketing our country with little to no help from the government. We account for 80 percent of all the ticket sales; the roads to Bwindi are impassable. Without a solid 4x4 wheel car, you won’t make it there on a rainy day. But UWA just wakes up and raises fees without consulting us or giving us time to adjust our communication. It is as if the government wants the industry to die,” another bitter tour operator said.

One operator’s dilemma

News of the hike found Mr Felix Musinguzi, the proprietor of Kasinga Tours, on a two-week marketing trip in Europe.