UWA installs solar electric fence to protect Rubirizi people from wild animals

Leaders and residents in Rubirizi District’s Bunyaruguru County have welcomed the installation of an electric wire fence to protect communities neighboring wild animals in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The 14.5km electric wire fence will cover six villages of Kyambura, Kicwamba, Kataara, Ahamukungu, Mukoroboozi and Omukakoni under the Kyambura WildLife Reserve.

"I have spent the last 30 years sleeping outside while guarding my gardens not to be destroyed by animals. We hope this will help us to have food in our home and also money in our pockets," said Umaru Ssendagire, a resident of Kataara Village.

Local leaders say there have been repeated incidents of wild animals evading their faheavy losses.

“People deserted most of these villages and sold their land at cheap price because of animals especially elephants and chimpanzees,” Ssendagire noted.

Another Bunyaruguru County villager identifying herself as Annah Nayebare said: "We can now stay at peace with our families given that we shall enjoy our conjugal rights as husbands won’t be sleeping out to guard animals.”

UWA chief warden Posiano Eguma revealed that they have similar solar electric fences covering 10kms in Kyenzaza, 19kms in Kasese District, 61 kms in Kanungu District and 25km in Kitagwenda District.

Erection of similar fences in Rukungiri and Mitooma districts is pending, according to him.

"It's the responsibility of UWA and the government of Uganda to ensure that animals don't destroy people's property. This boundary separates gazetted land for national parks and the communities," he explained.

Bunyaruguru county MP John Twesigye Ntamuhira addresses residents after the launch of 14.5km solar power electric wire fence in in Rubirizi District on November 9, 2024. PHOTO/MILTON BANDIHO

The fencing is also expected to curb poaching which is rampant in remote Uganda.

Bunyaruguru County lawmaker Eng John Twesigye Ntamuhira said they will now focus on ensuring compensation for locals whose properties have been devastated by wild game.

"I have contacted UWA several times but they keep on telling me they are working on it. Working on it is not enough. We want implementation," he added.

When asked to comment on the lawmaker’s remarks, UWA communications manager Bashir Hangi said: "It's very true we are delaying but you know we want the system to run smoothly.”

“We don't want errors, but we are handling and when we roll out the exercise be as quick as possible," he told Monitor.

Reformed poachers

Rubirizi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Bron Kikanshemeza disclosed that efforts to rid the area of poachers were gaining.

“We have reformed poachers in our communities because we have a lot of sensitization. I will continue to lobby government and nongovernmental organizations to give a helping hand to these people who have deliberately stopped poaching to have better lives," he said on Saturday.