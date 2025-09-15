UWA launches Open Park Days with free access to five national parks

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has flagged off a team of media influencers and tourism partners to lead a three-day promotional campaign ahead of its Open Park Days, which will see the public enjoy free access to five of the country’s top national parks.

The initiative, set for September 25 to 27, will allow Ugandans, East African citizens, and foreign residents in the region to visit selected parks without paying entrance fees.

The five parks are Queen Elizabeth National Park, Lake Mburo National Park, Murchison Falls National Park, Kidepo Valley National Park, and the Pian Upe Conservation Area.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Kampala on Monday, Mr Stephen Sanyi Masaba, UWA’s Head of Tourism and Business Development, said the campaign is meant to boost local tourism and raise awareness about Uganda’s diverse wildlife and conservation efforts.

“Park entrance fees, game drives, and guided tours will be free during this period, but activities such as nature walks and boat rides will require payment. We are excited to have media influencers and tourism partners go ahead of the public to showcase the attractions, so that by the time visitors arrive, they know what experiences to expect,” Mr Masaba said.

The Open Park Days coincide with World Tourism Day, which will be marked on September 27 in Arua City. According to UWA, visitors will be free to travel between parks and the celebrations during the three-day event.

“This is a special opportunity for Ugandans and East African residents to explore our natural heritage. It is also a chance for families, corporate groups, and conservation enthusiasts to experience firsthand what our parks have to offer,” Mr Masaba said.

He also revealed that Top of Falls, a unique attraction inside Murchison Falls National Park, will be free to access during the campaign.

Responding to concerns about possible overcrowding and environmental damage, Mr Masaba said the parks are currently operating below capacity and UWA has adequate measures in place to handle the expected visitors.

“We have enough rangers and guides, and safari guides from across the country will join efforts to ensure smooth operations,” he said. “However, we call on visitors to be responsible travellers. Please don’t litter, don’t over-speed, don’t hoot at animals, and don’t feed wildlife.”

A team of media influencers and Uganda Wildlife Authority officials pose for a photo during the flag-off of the Open Park Days scheduled for September 25–27. The event, held on Monday, September 15, 2025, aims to promote free access to five national parks ahead of the World Tourism Day celebrations. Photo/Trevor Lutalo

By offering free entry, UWA hopes to encourage Ugandans and East African residents to visit the parks, while creating a ripple effect for hotels, transport services, and local businesses around the protected areas.

“This is the perfect chance to see the wonders in our backyard. We invite everyone to take advantage of this offer, bring your family, friends, or colleagues, and enjoy Uganda’s wildlife,” Mr Masaba said.

The free-entry window will close on September 27, immediately after World Tourism Day celebrations, with regular park fees resuming on September 28.