UWA ranger, civilian die during fight inside Mt Elgon National Park

A deadly confrontation between a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) ranger and a civilian ended in tragedy on September 30, 2024, inside Mt Elgon National Park.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred when Dismas Makilio, a ranger attached to the Teryet Detachment, encountered Christopher Nabaya, a resident of Chenwach Cell, who was found with timber inside the park.

According to the Sipi region police spokesperson, Mr Fredmark Chesang, Nabaya resisted arrest, leading to a fierce confrontation.

"During the altercation, the suspect was overpowered and fled toward a cliff, with the ranger in pursuit. Unfortunately, both fell off the cliff and died instantly," Mr Chesang explained.

The bodies of Makilio and Nabaya are currently at Kapchorwa Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination.

Mr Samuel Amanya, Chief Warden of Mt. Elgon National Park, expressed regret over the incident and urged the community to cooperate with the rangers to preserve the national park.

Mr Amanya noted that the troubling behaviour of neighbouring communities stems from arrogance and permissiveness.