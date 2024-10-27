UWA ranger kills two women in Kamwenge

Police in Kamwenge District in western Uganda have launched a manhunt for a game ranger attached to Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA) who on Saturday, October 26 shot two women dead.

The incident shooting took place at around 2pm in Kanyonza II Cell, Kanyonza Ward in Lyakahungu Town Council, Kamwenge District.

The suspected assailant, only identified as Naboth, a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) game ranger, reportedly went on a shooting spree after a confrontation with his girlfriend, who managed to escape.

The dead are; Juliet Turyahabwa, 40, and another only identified as Kedrase, 60, both residents of Lyakahungu Town Council.

Mr Bosco Kyakabare, an eye witness, who reported the matter to police said the conflict began when Naboth quarreled with his girlfriend, Atukwatse Gloria, a local bar operator in Kanyonza II Cell.

He said following the altercation, Naboth reportedly returned to the scene armed with a gun, and on arriving at the bar where his girlfriend was last seen, he allegedly opened fire.

Mr Kyakabare said the suspect then continued to a nearby home where 60-year-old Kedrase was resting on her veranda after her day’s work and he allegedly fired three shots at her. Kedrase was gravely injured and was rushed to Rwamwanja Health Centre IV where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson, SP Vincent Twesige said upon receiving the report, officers from the Lyakahungu Police Post responded by going to the crime scene with the homicide team, led by Detective Sergeant Akishuli Robert and SOCO (Scene of Crime Officer) Detective Corporal Badongo Wilson.

“At the scene, officers recovered critical forensic evidence, including one ammunition projectile and five spent cartridges, which were collected and preserved for analysis. Statements were recorded from witnesses, and the bodies of the deceased were transported to the mortuary at Rwamwanja Health Centre IV for postmortem examinations," he said.

He added that the suspect is still at large and is believed to be armed with the weapon used in the crime saying police have launched a manhunt, urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the capture of the suspect.