UWA ranger shot dead after encountering suspected poachers

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said Tuesday that one of their rangers stationed in Kidepo Valley Conservation Area (KVCA) was shot dead by suspected poachers while on duty.

Pte Jonathan Olara was killed during an encounter with suspected poachers while on patrol within the Karenga Community Wildlife Area, according to UWA.

"To honour Pte Olara's memory, we pledge to intensify our efforts in combating poaching and other illegal activities that threaten Uganda's wildlife and ecosystems. We stand firm in our resolve to protect our conservation areas and shall continue to work with the local communities, the local government authorities and conservation partners in protecting wildlife and the integrity of its habitats for the benefit of all Ugandans,” Mr Bashir Hangi, UWA’s manager communication and public relations said on Tuesday.

The suspected shooters are reported to be on the run as police investigates the incident.

Hangi said the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers involved in conservation work.

“The risks our staff face daily in the field, particularly in areas prone to illegal wildlife activities, demonstrate the critical importance of UWA's role in safeguarding these national treasures,” Mr Hangi added.

Pte Olara is the second ranger to be killed in the parks in about a month.

On September 30 this year, a deadly confrontation between another UWA ranger, Dismas Makilio and a civilian, Christopher Nabaya ended with both dead inside Mt Elgon National Park in Eastern Uganda.

Makilio who was attached to the Teryet Detachment, encountered Nabaya, a resident of Chenwach Cell, who was reportedly found with timber inside the park.

Police said Nabaya resisted arrest leading to a fierce confrontation with the ranger.

"During the altercation, the suspect was overpowered and fled toward a cliff, with the ranger in pursuit. Unfortunately, both fell off the cliff and died instantly," Sipi region police spokesperson, Mr Fredmark Chesang told journalists a day after the incident.