UWA to reintroduce chimpanzees into the wild

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) plans to reintroduce chimpanzees into the wild. This was revealed by Mr Stephen Masaba, the Director for Tourism and Business Development at UWA who represented the CEO of Uganda Tourism Board, Ms Lilly Ajarova at the World Chimpanzee Day Celebrations at Ngamba Island on Friday.

“The conservation world has a number of challenges, including limited space and as the animal population grows, the animals require more space yet we cannot expand the island. We bring those that have been recovered from difficult and challenging times here for rehabilitation, we look after them and in future we shall relocate them to the protected areas which are their natural habitat,” he said.

He, however, noted that that since chimpanzees are territorial and family oriented, there’s a need to have a delicate plan to relocate them to the protected areas like Budongo, Kibale National park and Queen Elizabeth National park.

“Uganda has a population of more than 5000 Chimpanzees of which 10 per cent live outside the natural forest, but still bring in money. We charge more than Shs 900,000 (250 dollars) per person for four hours in our game reserves to see chimpanzees. If we could all rally against activities which endanger the Chimpanzees, and also develop tourism businesses and activities the country would get a lot,” Mr Masaba said.

Dr Joshua Rukundo, the Executive Director of Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary said the day helps them to create awareness of the plight of Chimpanzees.

“Due to the threats faced by the Chimpanzees because they are special, we join the rest of the world to celebrate this day to highlight the amazing nature of these beings. The situation in Uganda was dire for Chimpanzees, which were continuously threatened by the habitat loss, wildlife trafficking and illegal hunting and diseases,” he said.

“Chimps share 98 percent DNA with human beings, so celebrating them is an opportunity to raise awareness about the vital need for worldwide participation in their care, protection and conservation in the wild and in captivity,’’ Mr Rukundo added.