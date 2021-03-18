UWA warns against reckless driving in parks

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Uganda Wild Authority (UWA), has warned motorists against driving recklessly when using roads in the national and game parks, saying the practice, which is sometimes hit and run is affecting the tourism sector.

The warning comes three days after a Toyota Rav4 killed a hippo in Queen Elizabeth National Park along the Katunguru - Kasese road at around 10pm on Sunday.

According to UWA Communications’ Manager Mr. Hangi Bashir, when such an accident happens, a case is recorded at the nearest police from where UWA picks the case and handles it going by legal provisions.

When found guilty, the offender is liable to paying a minimum fine of about $500 which is about Shs1, 832,998 for the offence committed.

“The new wildlife Act Section 59 has remedies for some offences on wildlife. For example, it provides for up to 7 million fine for failure to report a wildlife offence or 10 year imprisonment or both,” Mr Bashir said.

He also attributed the accidents to over speeding and reckless driving by motorists.

He appealed to the public to take wildlife conservation as ‘individual responsibility.’

“We request motorists to be careful while driving in protected areas to avoid death or injury to both wildlife and humans. We have punitive measures to discourage speed on the roads through the parks as already mentioned in the wildlife act,” he cautioned.

