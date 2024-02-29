UWEC reports increasing number of tourists

The management of Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC) has reported increasing number of tourists in recent years.

Mr Eric Ntalumbwa, UWEC Public Relations Officer, said that the number of tourists visiting the centre are growing each year due to domestic tourism.

He said that the centre receives at least 483,000 tourists every year, a great achievement for the tourism sector.

Mr Ntalumbwa was speaking while receiving a donation of 60 recycle bins from Hariss International Limited for proper waste management at the centre in Entebbe on February 29.

“Numbers have increased at UWEC. At the moment we attract over 483,000 visitors from all walks of life. They come from different backgrounds. However, we try as much as possible to engage them and involve them in the best way of conserving the environment and in the aspect of waste management,” Mr Ntalumbwa said.

Adding that; “We decided to only take on waste management as a move for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is very evident in SDG11 and we try as much as possible to educate and sensitise people not only at UWEC, but also through our robust outreach programs.”

He explained that the recycle bins will help the centre in managing litter and excess wastes in the surrounding that tourists come along with.

He said more recycle bins are needed and called upon Ugandans to donate as more tourists visit the centre.

“We have just taken over the Botanical Gardens. So I believe it is an opportunity for our partners to give us more. Sooner or later tourism is going to thrive in that place but still we need more of these recycle bins,” he said.

Ms Comfort Ahumuza, Hariss international Corporate and sustainability Coordinator said that the partnership with UWEC highlights the ongoing efforts to minimize their environmental footprint and contribute positively to the communities they serve.

She explained that their donation is aimed at proper waste management in preserving the planet’s biodiversity as they are great contributors of plastic waste.