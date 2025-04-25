UWEC targets 700,000 visitors by end of year

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) has reported a significant increase in tourist numbers since raising entry charges a year ago.

According to David Musingo, First Chief Warden of UWEC, the centre has welcomed over 650,000 visitors annually, with expectations to reach 700,000 by year-end.

"We are lucky to have positioned ourselves well, and we've been receiving a big number of visitors and tourists visiting us," Musingo said in an interview.

The centre's popularity can be attributed to its improved services, infrastructure, and animal exhibits. Musingo explained that the entry fees were increased due to rising demand and costs.

"We hadn't raised fees in 10 years, despite increased costs for animal care and maintenance."

The increased revenue has enabled UWEC to enhance its services and facilities. Musingo highlighted the addition of new species, such as African hunting dogs and leopards, and the revamping of the Entebbe Botanical Gardens.

"We've also enhanced our education programs, allowing school children to practically learn about animals," Musingo said. "We're committed to promoting tourism and conservation in Uganda."

The centre has seen growing visitor numbers both before and after the fee increase. For example, student entry fees were increased from Shs 6,000 to Shs 8,000, and adult fees doubled from Shs 10,000. Despite this, Musingo thanked schools and visitors for their continued support.

"We want to thank the schools for supporting us and the adults who were paying Shs 10,000, but the fee doubled," he said.

UWEC has also secured 240 acres of land in four districts to establish regional satellite wildlife conservation education centres, with the Mbale centre nearing completion.

"We're excited to share our developments with the public," Musingo invited. "We encourage visitors to come and experience the improvements we've made."

The regional zoos are planned in Mbale, Gulu, Mbarara, and Kyenjojo for purposes of forest restoration, wildlife conservation, and promotion of tourism.

The Mbale centre is expected to be operational next financial year, according to Musingo.

"We're going to have more visitors despite some increment in entry fees," he said.

The increased tourist numbers and investments demonstrate UWEC's efforts to boost tourism and conservation in Uganda, positioning itself as a leading destination for wildlife education and conservation.

