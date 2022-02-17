Vaccination not silver bullet to eradicating Covid, says medic

A medic has warned that the ongoing mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 is not a silver bullet against curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The thing that stands out to me the most is the safety issues involved with mandatory with regards to their side effects, profile and experimental nature,” Dr Eva Mugisha remarked during a virtual Town Hall meeting in Kampala.

Dr Mugisha who is also a pharmacist instead advised government to explore other options like prevention and treatment since vaccines are quite experimental.

“The effects of this is that it will not just affect our generation but also those to come. I would like to call our attention to the fact that this is mandatory experimentation, we are not guinea pigs,” she said.

She added: “The immediate ones are headache, pain at the site of vaccination and mild fever but there is midterm and long term as well and, in that category, we have some very concerning areas such as oncology. Is there a specific effect on cancer genesis in the body? How does it affect life span, how does it affect immunity, your own immunity, and also does it have an effect on reproduction.”

She also emphasized that in the world of pharmaceuticals, the minimum time for testing a vaccine of the Covid -19 caliber is about 10 years.

“How does it (vaccine) affect child or brain development? This is information that we don’t have even as vaccine manufacturers say that the vaccines have passed clinical trials,” Dr Mugisha said on Monday.

According to her, there are people who are not supposed to be vaccinated because of their medical conditions.



“…like those with autoimmune conditions, those who have had organ transplants and pregnant women. There’s no need of bundling up everyone in the same train,” she concluded.