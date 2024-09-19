Vaccine factory to start operating in October 2024

Dei BioPharma Ltd, the company developing the multi-billion-shilling drug and vaccine producing facility owned by Ugandan scientist Dr Matthias Magoola, has said the plant will start manufacturing essential antibiotic medicines and vaccines in October.

The facility is expected to produce both human and animal vaccines, Dr Magoola, told journalists on Thursday during an inspection by opposition figures including Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi.

“We are trying to import raw materials because the structure is in place and the manpower is available. We have experts who are ready to exhibit their knowledge in terms of manufacturing different vaccines,” Dr Magoola said after inspection at the facility's 150-acre campus in Matugga, Wakiso District central Uganda.

Dr Magoola also noted that the manufacturing plant consists of 10 different state-of-the-art components, each specializing in vaccines, generics, nutraceuticals, oncology/cancer, penicillin, cephalosporins, non-beta-lactam, injectables, WFI, parentals, medical devices, and ophthalmic products.

He added that the plant which also boasts of the vital YKTM GLP Biotech Laboratories, will cover the groundbreaking components of cancer research, drug discovery, gene therapy, cell therapy, mRNA therapeutics, vaccines, biosimilars, and biologics.

“Five of the ten components, including the Generics section, the warehousing facility, the biotech laboratories, the injectable facility, and the mRNA vaccines plant, are ready for production,” Dr. Magoola said

Authorities at the plant say it has ability to manufacture biological drugs, cytokines, therapeutic proteins, peptides, and monoclonal antibodies.

Ssenyonyi said the inspection was follow up on a Shs578 billion government bailout to the company under a supplementary budget.

“We were opposed to the bailout because we did not have evidence that this company is really in need of these funds,” he remarked before tasking the firm to ensure vaccine production commences.

Further, Ssenyonyi hoped that Dei BioPharma will reduce Uganda’s reliance on imported vaccines.

Dr. Patrick Wakida the Chairperson of the Board urged lawmakers to set politics aside and support the facility, citing its national importance.

Upon its full completion, Dr. Wakida said the Matugga-based drugs and vaccines manufacturing plant, estimated to cost $1.2 billion, will introduce much needed affordable therapies such as anticancer drugs and novel vaccines specifically targeting infections in Africa.

The plant is also projected to employ up to 40,000 Ugandans with high-paying jobs—contributing highly to the country's GDP, experts told Monitor.

Dei BioPharma was recently listed as the winner of the best pharma company at this year’s African Excellence Awards, organized by MEA Markets, based in London, UK.

When asked about the procedure of getting money from government, Dr Magola said: “We agreed to refund all the money which was injected by the government, and we promise that the moment we start operating -within a short period- we shall be in a position to refund.”

In April 2024, technology and innovation minister Dr Monica Musenero revealed the investment of Shs578b into the contentious Dei BioPharma Ltd.

The plant was commissioned in 2020 by President Museveni but the proprietor, Magoola is said to have run into financial constraints as he approached government for a bailout.