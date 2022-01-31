Vaccine mandates around the world

A police officer being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kampala recently. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:


  • Several European countries concentrate on the elderly, who are more likely to get severely ill from the virus. 

  • Some countries, like New Zealand or Australia, reserve entry to their territory to vaccinated people, as tennis world number one Novak Djokovic found to his cost.

A growing number of countries are imposing vaccine passes, or insisting people in certain jobs be vaccinated against Covid-19.
But few are mandating their whole populations to be jabbed.
Here is a snapshot:
 Compulsory jabs 
Ecuador became the first country in the world to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory in December, including for children over five.
Two authoritarian states in Central Asia -- Tajikistan and Turkmenistan -- had already made them obligatory for adults over 18 years old in July.

