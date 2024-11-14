Vandalism of power lines brings Greater Masaka to its knees

Uganda electricity distribution company Umeme has blamed the rampant blackouts in the Greater Masaka area on vandalism.

Mr Richard Mawugi, the Umeme regional manager, said vandals target electricity transmission lines in rural areas.

The areas most affected by power blackouts are Kyotera, Rakai, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi and Lwengo.

Mr Mawugi said the electricity wires are mostly stolen when the poles, especially those passing through wetlands, fall due to the current rainy season.

“We are trying our best to ensure that the sub-region receives steady power supply but issues of harsh weather conditions that affect our poles and the challenge of people that vandalise power lines and in some worst incidents, transformers are greatly affecting our operations,” he said on Monday.

Mr Mawugi urged the public to be vigilant and report cases of vandalism of power lines in their respective areas.

Umeme's response comes after people involved in trapping grasshoppers in the area complained of persistent power outages, which, they said, have paralysed business.

Ms Mariam Namutebi, a grasshopper trapper in Masaka City, said due to blackouts, they have to incur the costs of hiring generators.

“You pay for electricity thinking that you will use it throughout the season but it suddenly goes off, and you have to rush to the neighbourhood to hire a generator also at a higher cost,” she added.

Mr Anthony Matovu, another grasshopper trapper, said he spends at least Shs100,000 every night to run a generator at his trapping ground. He asked Umeme to always respond in time to restore the power supply in their area to save them from making huge losses.

Currently, Umeme issues prepaid metres to various grasshopper trappers, and those on direct supply lines pay Shs350,000 for each mercury bulb they use.

Although technical faults and bad weather contribute to the power outage, theft of copper cables, aluminium wires among others and vandalism of electric poles are the main causes of blackouts in the country, Umeme said.

Vandals are said to be making a fortune through the sale of stolen copper wires to unscrupulous scrap dealers, while other items are sold to private electrical suppliers, mainly in Kampala.

In December 2021, parts of Mukono and Wakiso districts were in darkness for several days after the transmission lines evacuating electricity from Owen Falls Dam to the Lugogo sub-station were vandalised near the Mukono Industrial Park sub-station.

During the same year, the Ministry of Energy indicated that the government had lost more than Shs26b nationwide in equipment replacement, vandalism, and maintenance costs. The hotspots were Kyotera, Masaka, Mbarara and Hoima.

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa said continued vandalism of the electricity network was sabotaging the government agenda of power for all by 2030.

Vandalism in Uganda

Tampering with electrical installations is illegal and contravenes Section 81(1) of the Electricity Act, 1999. The penalties for power theft and illegal connections in Uganda range from caution, and community service to a Shs2m fine and or a three-year jail sentence as some of the penalties.

In a November 25, 2021, statement, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development said it was grappling with rampant cases of vandalism of power transmission and distribution infrastructure. ‘‘The vandals are deliberately sabotaging the electricity access agenda that Government embarked on to ensure electricity for all by 2030. These vandals compromise the reliability, continuity and stability of power supply that sometimes compromises National Security,’’ it said.

The ministry added that there was a need to work with Uganda Manufacturer Association to ensure regulation of the scrap industry because the government had lost more than Shs260b due to vandalism between 2019 and 2020. Notable cases included: The collapse of five towers in Mbalala, Mukono District on the 132kV Owen falls – Lugogo transmission line on September 20, 2018 that led to a national power blackout lasting over three hours.

29 towers were vandalised in Tororo District on the 132kV Tororo – Lira transmission line under construction leading to 13 towers collapsing on the ground.