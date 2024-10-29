Vandalism of streetlights leaves cities, municipalities in darkness

In cities, municipalities, and other urban centres across Uganda, a multimillion-dollar investment in solar-powered street lighting aimed at enhancing security and promoting night-time economic activity is struggling to deliver on its promise.

The essential components of solar lights such as batteries and solar panels are routinely stolen or damaged, leaving the streets in darkness. The vandalism has left city authorities struggling to find funds for repairs and replacements. From Mbarara to Masaka and beyond, city officials now warn that limited budgets and escalating maintenance costs threaten to undo the progress brought by the lighting system in the urban areas.

In Masaka City, most of the solar lamps installed between 2015 and 2018 are currently non-functional. According to city authorities, each solar-powered light cost Shs12 million and came with a 10-year warranty. However, some lamps began to fail within five years. On Yellow Knife Road, where solar lights were first installed in 2015, 31 of the 38 are no longer operational. On Edward Avenue, 20 of the 23 solar lamps are faulty.

Even the lights recently installed on streets such as Alex Ssebowa and Katwe Road are also experiencing failures. Ms Sumayyiyah Nakasujja, a resident of Kimaanya Super Cell, said some solar lights go off abruptly, while others were knocked down by motorists. “We know the lamps can get damaged, but it’s the responsibility of city authorities to fix them if they truly care about the security of their people,” Ms Nakasujja said.

A Monitor investigation in Masaka City has revealed that most batteries powering the solar panels have been stolen. Ms Suzan Namaganda, a night vendor in Masaka City, said the solar lights had previously saved residents from muggers and hooligans lurking in dimly lit areas. In August last year, Mr Tom Luyobya, the city’s secretary for finance, planning, and administration, announced that Shs150 million had been ear The solar lights were meant to reduce electricity costs for the urban areas yet city authorities lack funds for repair and replacements. However, no repairs have been carried out since.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja acknowledged the funding challenges and noted that efforts are underway to secure resources for repairs. However, she did not specify when the work would begin. “We are looking for funds to repair all nonfunctional lamps,” she said, adding that lighting up the city is part of their strategic plan to improve security and extend working hours, especially for the informal sector, to boost livelihoods.

In June last year, Kabale Municipal Council allocated Shs1.99 billion for installing 200 solar-powered street lights to bolster security and support nighttime trading. However, 17 of these lights were vandalised. Six suspects accused of vandalising street light solar panels valued at Shs225.75 million were recently arrested.

On October 14, the individuals; Derrick Tayebwa, Gerevazio Ampaire, Martin Muhereza, Arineitwe Editor, Abel Rusaga, and Martin Ensinikweri, were arraigned before the Kabale Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with malicious damage, conspiracy to commit a felony and theft. They were subsequently remanded at Ndorwa Prison. Kabale Mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha proposed that convicted suspects should reimburse the cost of damaged equipment after serving their sentences. In Arua City, many streetlights installed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, are non-functional after having their batteries stolen.

The mayor, Mr Sam Nyakua, said in last year’s budget, they allocated Shs39 million for streetlight maintenance but this has not prevented ongoing vandalism. The city council recently postponed a Shs1.5 billion budget proposal for additional street lights, citing the need for further consultations.

The Koboko Municipality Mayor, Mr Wilson Sanya, suggested that some urban poor may be resorting to vandalism for economic survival, selling stolen components as scrap. He called for targeted government interventions to economically empower these populations, hoping it could curb vandalism and improve urban security.

In Mbarara, the city clerk, Mr Assay Abireebe Tumwesigyeire, acknowledged that some installed streetlights have been vandalised. “We are aware of the vandalism affecting street lights in the city, especially in areas we had previously identified as hotspots. In response, we plan to hire welding experts to reinforce and safeguard streetlight batteries and bulbs. This way, it will be much harder for anyone to tamper with or steal city property,” Mr Tumwesigyeire said.

In Jinja City, the Secretary for Works, Mr Juma Sozi, has attributed the failure of street lighting to several factors, including drunk drivers who frequently knock down poles. “You can find one person knocking down two poles because they are drunk, but as a city, we don’t have a budget for immediate replacement,” Mr Sozi said.

He also raised concerns about contractors installing substandard equipment and noted that while high-quality samples are initially presented, inferior duplicates are often installed. In Iganga, the district chairperson, Mr Ezira Gabula, attributed the vandalism of street lights in Iganga Municipality to unemployed youth seeking quick money in selling scrap.

He said there is a need for community sensitisation on the importance of street lighting. In Soroti City, Mayor Joshua Edongu said vandalism has left many streets in darkness. He said they have started installing the damaged lights, with work currently focused on Serere Road and Central Avenue.

The government has since added more lights along key roads, and Mr Edongu noted that all streets in the city are now lit at night. In Fort Portal City, the works committee chairperson, Mr Prosper Businge, said the different city streets are currently undergoing streetlight installations under the USMID programme.

He stated that maintenance funds were not included in the initial budget and the city has now allocated some money in the budget for future maintenance to ensure the lights are consistently operational.

Background

Most of the solar streetlights were installed in different municipalities and cities under the USMID programme, which started in 2013 with the overall objective of enhancing the institutional performance of urban councils for improving service delivery.