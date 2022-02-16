Vandals cripple power supply

The Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa (left), meets UEDCL officials at a power sub- station at the Namunkekera Industrial Park, Nakaseke District recently. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Mr Peter Kaujju, the head of Communications at Umeme, says vandalism of the electricity installations has caused Shs26b loss countrywide.

For the second time in one month, suspected vandals, targeting the power lines in Nakasongola District have paralysed work at the newly-commissioned meat plant, among other businesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.