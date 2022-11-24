Vandals ruin Kapelebyong water projects

Vandals have damaged solar-powered water pumps that were set up in the rural communities of Kapelebyong District.

The three vandalised water sources are Kapelebyong Town Council Community Borehole, Obalanga Town Council Community Borehole, and Alito Community Borehole.

Mr Mary Grace Akello, a resident of Kapelebyong Town Council, told the Daily Monitor last Friday, that their water source had 12 solar plates, a pumping motor system, and a 25,000 litre tank, which used to serve more than 3,000 locals.

“After garden work, we would just rush to the taps, collect water without the hustle of pumping. The vandalism has taken us back to square one. You come back from the fields tired and you have to pump water,” she said.

Mr Michael Ebaju, another resident, said a solar powered-project in Oditel was also vandalised.

“The solar-powered boreholes were an initiative of development partners. It was aimed at lessening the burden women go through in harvesting water. We hope the volunteers can repair the systems,” he said.

At Obalanga Town Council, a similar piped water project was rendered ineffective after thieves made off with tanks used to store water.

Mr Alfred Akol, a retired clinical officer, said the acts of vandalism in Teso Sub-region should worry the authorities.

“As much as we cry for development, we are also responsible for the setbacks, where does one get the nerves to destroy a water source which has been easing access to water?” he asked.

Mr Isaac Odiman, a water officer at Kapelebyong, said they are investigating the matter.