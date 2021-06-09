Vanilla farmers worried as thieves strike again

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Vanilla is increasingly becoming a key source of economic livelihood for many people in various districts in central and south western Uganda .

The farmers are, however, complaining of persistent theft of the highly marketable crop.

Armed thieves raid the gardens at night and steal vanilla beans even before they mature. Farmers say the thieves have continued to raid their gardens even though the prices have dropped to Shs50,000 per kilo, up from Shs300,000 last year .

According to Mr Peter Musisi, the chairperson of Vanilla Farmers Association in Greater Masaka area, when the vanilla prices fell, many farmers ignored hiring private security guards to protect their gardens .

“Many of our members could no longer afford paying for private security guards who ask for Shs900,000 per month. So, the thieves are taking advantage of this situation to raid our gardens again,” Mr Musisi told Daily Monitor on Monday.

At least 2,000 farmers in Greater Masaka have embraced vanilla growing since 1992 when the crop was introduced in the area .However, only 56 grow it on a large scale.

Mr Musisi said the thieves come from as far as Kampala to steal the crops in villages of Kyotera, Lwengo ,Rakai and Masaka districts.

“To save this situation, we ask government to provide us with security personnel to guard our gardens because we pay a lot of taxes,” he added.

Mr Henry Kimera, a vanilla farmer in Kyotera, whose garden was invaded last week, said vanilla theft had reduced during the lockdown.

“Vanilla theft had drastically reduced since people were forced to stay home and never used to move at night, but these days the thieves are violating the curfew rules and they use motorcycles to carry their loot,” he said.

Mr Kenneth Kavuma, a vanilla farmer in Lwengo District, who has been in growing the crop for 21 years, said they usually alert police in the area whenever thieves raid their gardens.

“We hear thieves in our gardens at night, but some of us fear to confront them because they are usually armed, even when we alert police, they don’t respond,” he said.

Ms Evidence Nampijja, the chairperson of Rakai Vanilla Growers Association, said some of their members are planning to uproot vanilla and resort to coffee growing, citing security threats and fluctuating prices.

“Some farmers are threatening to cut down their vanilla, but we are sensitising them not do it because it is not a wise decision ,” she said.

However, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern region spokesperson, said they have not received any complaints about vanilla theft.

“Farmers should report such cases to police and we see how they can be helped,” he said.

Mr Sebastiano Ssekisala, the chairperson of Twekolera Vanilla Association in Buikwe District, said all vanilla farmers in the area now sleep in their gardens.

“We know companies that are buying unripe vanilla and they connive with some thieves. They started buying this vanilla in January, and we have, therefore, decided to guard our vanilla during the day and night to avoid theft,” Mr Ssekisala said.

“The government deployed some LDUs to help us protect our vanilla, but they have not helped us. We urge the government to help us investigate the companies that buy unripe vanilla because they are compromising the quality of the crop,” he added.

In Buikwe, vanilla is mostly grown in Makonge, Kyambogo, Kisaka and Kikkoma villages.

Farmers are expected to harvest more than 500 kilogrammes of vanilla in this coming season .

Vanilla farmers in Bundibugyo District are also experiencing cases of theft.

Mr Reuben Baluku, who owns an acre of vanilla garden in Ngite Sub-county, said he has just finished pollinating his vanilla flowers which shall be harvested in December this year. He, however, is worried about the harvest.

“Thieves have started stealing vanilla vines, we don’t know what will happen when it is time for harvesting beans in December. We are at risk even though the prices of vanilla beans have reduced from Shs200,000 per kilo to around Shs20,000,” Mr Baluku said.

Vanilla is harvested twice a year, in June-July and December –January.

Mr Kajumba Matte, another farmer in Bundibugyo, said they have formed community local defence units locally known as “wembule teams” at every parish level to guard their vanilla .

“We have adopted the establishment of Wembule teams to guard our gardens against the thieves because these teams have helped much to reduce the theft of cocoa in this area, therefore, we are also optimistic that this will help to address this problem as well,” Mr Kajumba said.

About vanilla

Vanilla takes three years to start flowering from the time it is planted. It grows best in hot humid climate at 1,500m above sea level.

The ideal climate has moderate rainfall, 1,500mm to 3,000mm. Vanilla is regarded as the world’s most popular aroma and flavour compound for foods, beverages and cosmetics. It is a complimentary in making of flavours such as chocolate and coffee. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Madagascar is the world’s top producer of vanilla beans. However, Uganda has some of the best vanilla in the world and this puts it at a competitive advantage with the rest of the producers .

Most of Uganda’s black gourmet vanilla is exported to Europe with the extract grades sold to the US.

In the mid-90s, vanilla became the leading source of income for many households in the districts of Mukono, Mpigi, Luweero, Bundibugyo, and Kasese, but some abandoned the crop due to fluctuating prices and thieves who raid their gardens .This trend has denied players a chance of making extra money from the international market as expected.

Compiled by Wilson Kutamba, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Longino Muhindo,Denis Edema, Derrick Kissa & Alex Ashaba