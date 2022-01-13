Varsities embrace new electronic voting system 

Electoral commission officials direct voters at a polling station in Kampala on January 14, 2021. Private universities have started adopting the electronic voting (E-Voting) system in the country. PHOTO/FILE

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

Private universities have set the pace in adopting electronic voting (E-Voting) system in the country.
The institutions are embracing the exercise as one of the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

