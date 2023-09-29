Vegetables, bananas drive up September inflation

Matooke for sale at Kalerwe Market. PHOTO/ MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Tom Brian Angurini

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, monthly energy fuel and utilities rose by 1.7 per cent in September compared to a 1.1 per cent rise last month.

The monthly headline inflation as measured by consumer price index for September 2023 has registered an increase by 0.7 per cent compared to 0.6 per cent registered in the previous month.

This was mainly attributed to vegetables, tubers, bananas and pulses whose inflation increased by 3.5 per cent in September from 2.9 per cent in August 2023.

“Specifically, banana (Matooke) inflation increased by 26.1 per cent in September from 7.1 per cent in the previous month, mangoes inflation increased by 48.4 per cent in September from 33.3 per cent, irish potatoes inflation increased by 7 per cent from an 8 per cent drop and sweet potatoes inflation increased by 5.5 per cent compared to 6.4 percent drop in August 2023,” the index shows.

Related

Aliziki K. Lubega, the director for macroeconomics statistics at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) noted that monthly core inflation rose by 0.3 per cent in September from 0.2 percent rise recorded in August.

“This was mainly due to monthly services inflation that recorded 0.5 percent rise in September from 0.2 percent rise recorded in August 2023. In addition, other goods inflation recorded 0.2 percent in September as same rate recorded in August previous month,” she said on Friday.

According to her, monthly energy fuel and utilities rose by 1.7 per cent in September compared to a 1.1 per cent rise last month.

This was mainly attributed to liquid fuels inflation that increased by 5.3 per cent in September from a 0.1 per cent drop recorded in August.

Specifically, diesel inflation increased by 3.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent last month in addition petrol inflation which increased by 8.4 per cent in September compared to 0.0 per cent recorded the in last month.

However, monthly solid energy fuels inflation decreased by 0.4 per cent in September from the 3.9 per cent rise registered in August 2023.

Commodity name

quantity

Unit of measure

Average price September 2022

Average price August 2023

Average price September 2023

Beef

1

Kg

13.917

14,026

14,217

Rice

1

Kg

4,908

5,065

5,074

Chicken

1

Kg

13,291

13,394

14,053

Milk

1

Kg

1,962

1,893

1,967

Matooke-bunch

1

Kg

1,062

808

982

Irish potatoes

1

Kg

1,597

1,552

1,806

Sweet potatoes

1

Kg

1,247

986

1,023

Petrol

1

Kg

6,516

4,977

5,384

Diesel

1

kg

6,101

4,803

4,976

In the headlines