Vehicle knocks Primary Six pupil dead, injures 5 in Kamuli

A speeding car on Tuesday knocked six pupils of Bukakande Primary School in Kamuli District, killing one on the spot and critically injuring the rest.

The school’s headmistress, Ms Fatuma Nakiranda, told this publication that the pupils were returning home when the vehicle which was heading to Kamuli from Jinja lost control at Kiyunga-Bukakande, swerved off the road and rammed into them, killing Muhuzain Magumba, 14.

“It is all doom because the pupils had just left school and were on the right side of the road. We have carried out an autopsy and been authorised to bury the deceased today (Wednesday) at Wabulongo in Mayuge District,” she said.

Musa Kafeero, 12, a Primary Three pupil was admitted to the emergency unit of Kamuli General Hospital after suffering a fractured hand and swollen face.

He said: “A few meters on the highway, we were knocked into a trench by an oncoming speeding vehicle. I only woke up to find myself in hospital. I thank God I have survived because I heard that one of my friends is dead.”

Other casualties include Hassan Maganda and Arafat Isabirye, both in Primary Three, Edwin Tedhigwayo in Primary Four and an unidentified Primary Six pupil who was rushed to hospital by his father.

The Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha said the vehicle registration number UAL 037J belongs to USAID Rhites EC, an NGO, and a file TAR 04/2022 for a Road Traffic Accident has been opened.

“We highly suspect that the accident was caused by over speeding but commend the people of Bukakande for not taking the law into their own hands. We promised to carry out full investigations into the matter and give justice to the families of the deceased and injured,” Mr Kasadha said.

The Kamuli District Inspector of Schools, Mr Ibrahim Kanakulya, described the accident as “a blow to school reopening” and declared the day “Black Monday”.

“Accidents are bad but this one is worse, especially when it involves a development partner; but we should condole with the family and also look for support to those in hospital,” he said.

When contacted, an official from Rhites EC, said their vehicles do not move beyond 5pm and also that they had wound up their activities in Kamuli last year.