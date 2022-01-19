Vehicle knocks Primary Six pupil dead, injures 5 in Kamuli

The vehicle is seen at the accident scene in Bukakande-Kiyunga area, Kamuli District on January 18, 2022. PHOTO,DAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • When contacted, an official from Rhites EC, said their vehicles do not move beyond 5pm and also that they had wound up their activities in Kamuli last year.

A speeding car on Tuesday knocked six pupils of Bukakande Primary School in Kamuli District, killing one on the spot and critically injuring the rest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.